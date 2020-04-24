Stars in the House - Live play Readings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Shaw's Arms and the Man by Bernard Shaw with Gingold Theatrical Group's David Staller. Daniel Davis, Santino Fontana, Alison Fraser, Tom Hewitt, Daniel Jenkins, Lauren Molina, and Phillipa Soo star, with narration and direction by Staller.
Click Here to watch the live reading on the Stars in the House YouTube channel. The stream is only available during the live reading.
The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House.
