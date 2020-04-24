State to scrutinize nursing home response to COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Nursing homes in New York must immediately report how they’ve complied with regulations for resident care during the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says non-compliant facilities could face hefty fines or lose their licenses.
Cuomo announced Thursday that the state Department of Health and state Attorney General Letitia James’ office will investigate to see how nursing homes are meeting regulations, including alerting all residents and their family members of coronavirus cases and fatalities.
The state’s tally of deaths of nursing home residents rose to 2,902 and adult care facilities reported 638 deaths.
That was 22 percent of the state death toll.
