Stefanik votes to approve nearly $500B in coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among the House of Representatives members who voted Thursday evening on a $485 billion package to offset economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
The vote was 388 to 5.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation on Friday.
The measure replenishes the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money quickly in the first round of funding. It also provides additional funding for hospitals, funds small business disaster loans, and grants, funds expanded COVID-19 testing, and gives agriculture businesses additional assistance.
This is phase four of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Following is a statement from Stefanik:
“The Paycheck Protection Program provided critical relief to many small businesses in the North Country, but many more are still in need of loans.
“Today, the House once again came together to provide much-needed relief for the American people – small businesses, hardworking families, farmers, hospitals, and healthcare workers. This legislative package replenishes the PPP, provides additional funding for hospitals and further testing for COVID-19, and makes agriculture businesses eligible for EIDL assistance – a provision I called for weeks ago that is critical to the North Country.
“As always, I encourage constituents with questions and concerns to reach out to my office. Together, we will combat and ultimately beat COVID-19.”
