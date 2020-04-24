Watertown man wins new trial on murder charge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man will get a new trial on murder and other charges.
A state appeals court - the fourth Department of the Appellate Division - ruled that Christopher Swem’s conviction on murder, assault, weapons possession and tampering with evidence charges should be tossed out.
The ruling was released Friday.
Swem was convicted in July, 2018 in the 2017 stabbing of Shawndell Anderson. Prosecutors argued Swem stabbed Anderson in a fight during a raucous house party on Moulton Street.
Witnesses said Swem and Anderson got into a fight after Anderson pushed Swem’s girlfriend to the ground. Anderson suffered five stab wounds, two of which were fatal.
Swem was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.
But in its ruling Friday, the court said the trial judge erred in not giving the jury a special instruction called a ‘circumstantial evidence’ instruction.
“The victim was stabbed five times at a crowded house party where there were multiple ongoing fights, and the evidence established that the victim was involved in physical altercations with at least two other partygoers,” the judges wrote in their unanimous decision.
"One of the wounds was almost five inches deep, meaning that the blade of the knife must have been atleast five inches long. None of the witnesses who observed defendant fighting with the victim observed anything in defendant’s hand during the altercation, and no blood was discovered in the room in which defendant and the victim engaged in their altercation.
"All of the evidence at trial required the jury to infer that defendant was the perpetrator who had the knife and that he used that knife to stab the victim.
“We thus conclude that a circumstantial evidence instruction\ was warranted....”
“We thus conclude that the judgment must be reversed and a new trial must be granted on counts one through six of the indictment.”
Swem is serving his time at Attica Prison. He is in for at least 25 years, six months and a maximum of life.
