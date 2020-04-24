Watertown Urban Mission to give away 7,500 masks Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you've been looking for a face mask and have had trouble finding one, the Watertown Urban Mission is handing masks out this weekend - thousands of them.
Jefferson County administration got its hands on 7,500 masks, which were made by the Hanes clothing company. Saturday morning, the Urban Mission will hand them out in packs of 5 for free.
Executive Director Dawn Cole says there will be a drive-thru set up in the Urban Mission parking lot on Watertown's Factory Street.
Anyone is welcome.
"It's tremendous. This will really be a big help. We're getting a number of inquiries of people wondering where they can get masks, so this will be able to provide that service," said Cole.
Staff members will distribute the masks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cole says other area nonprofits will also get masks to give out in the coming days.
