Watertown Wolves name new head coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A familiar face will be back behind the bench for the Watertown Wolves when they hit the ice this season.
The team announced Thursday that Brent Clarke will be back behind the bench -- leaving the Elmira enforcers to take over the club.
Clarke was the Wolves’ first head coach and led the team to a Federal Hockey League championship in the 2014-15 season.
He replaces Paul MacLean, who led the team to a 22-21 record in his only season with the team.
Clarke says he’s happy to be back with the Wolves.
“I’m very excited to come back not only to be with my family, but to have ties here -- my first inaugural season as coach and you know made such good memories here with the fans,” he said.
Wolves owner Andreas Johansson says he spent the past three weeks interviewing a number of prospective candidates, but Clarke stood out for several reasons.
“He’s got plenty of experience, as you know, at the FHL level, great access to players for those missing pieces that we need to build a championship team,” Johansson said, “and probably more than anything, his dedication to the sport and obviously his ability to produce great results wherever he’s been.”
Clarke and Johansson are looking to bring a Federal Hockey League championship to Watertown in the 2020-21 season.
