Another week with COVID-19 in the books, here’s what happened

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The north country has wrapped up another week with COVID-19, and just like every other week there has been plenty of change in store.
St. Lawrence County is still seeing it’s rate of COVID-19 climb, but there are recoveries too.
Mike Powers is one them. He was the first person to test positive for the virus in Ogdensburg.
“A fever you couldn’t regulate. The sweats, hallucinations. When the fever was high, it was something ’ve never dealt with before," said Powers.
But the infection rate in upstate is small compared to the rest of New York.
A statewide antibody test of 3,000 people showed only three point six percent of the region has had the coronavirus.
And Governor Andrew Cuomo says that could mean upstate reopens sooner.
“Upstate New York is 3.6%. New York City is 21%. What you do in a place with 21%, is not the same thing necessarily, that you would do in a place with 3.6%,” said Cuomo.
Upstate hospitals received some relief this week. Cuomo announced many can start performing elective surgeries again.
It comes as north country hospitals have been forced to furlough hundreds of workers.
200 alone came from Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center.
“Working with Public Health, working with the Department of Health to make sure that any of the strategies we put in place to get patients back for care are not undoing that work that we’ve done to flatten this curve,” said Andrew Short, Samaritan Medical Center COO.
Even before this announcement, Carthage Area Hospital was able to bring back all furloughed workers.
It’s because they received federal funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. That money meant for small businesses had dried up earlier in the month.
But this week, the federal government approved a nearly 500 billion dollar coronavirus aid package in part to replenish the program.
