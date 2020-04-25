COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Saturday, there are 241 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 171. The county has more than twice the number of cases that Jefferson County does for every 100,000 residents, according to data from Cornell University.
St. Lawrence County health officials said 8 people remain hospitalized with the virus, while recoveries went up slightly, from 80 to 82. Officials also say the county has not yet seen it’s peak in cases.
There are no new positive cases in Jefferson County reported Saturday, the total remains at 59 confirmed. There are currently 11 active cases in the county, the rest have recovered.
Lewis County’s numbers also remain unchanged, sitting at 11 positive COVID-19 cases. 3 people are in isolation and 27 people under quarantine.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced many more New Yorkers can get tested for COVID-19. Cuomo said the state has increased its ability to test to the point where those considered “essential employees” will be able to routinely get tested.
437 New Yorkers died from the virus Friday. The number of deaths has not exceeded 500 in a week, a significant drop.
Thousands of face masks were handed out at The Urban Mission on Watertown’s Factory Street Saturday morning. There was so much traffic, the event had to start earlier than expected to meet demand.
Jefferson Community College gave back to students Saturday. A drive-thru food pantry was set up to allow students who may be struggling get the necessities they need. The college hopes to continue the food pantry every month.
And what about prom? Usually we are amid prom season now, but with the social distancing restrictions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic local businesses and high school students open up about how prom has been affected.
Detroit Red Wings goalie and Ogdensburg native, Jimmy Howard lends a hand to his community in Michigan, donating $50,000 worth of N-95 masks to Detroit hospitals. He’s also looking at ways to help his home town in St. Lawrence County.
And lastly, another week in the books. We wrap up this week’s developments.
