Cuomo: more New Yorkers can get virus tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many more New Yorkers can get tested for COVID-19, Governor Cuomo announced Saturday.
Cuomo said the state has increased its ability to test to the point where first responders, health care workers and “essential employees” - a broad group which includes everyone from grocery store clerks to ministers - will be able to routinely get tested.
“These essential workers, we want to make sure they’re eligible for tests," Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the state’s response to the virus.
The governor also said he is signing an order allowing pharmacists to carry out COVID-19 tests.
“People can go to their local drug store” to get tested, Cuomo said. The test samples would be collected at the drug store, and then sent away to a laboratory for processing.
Cuomo said 20,000 New Yorkers a day are currently being tested, and he wants to double that number with the help of the federal government.
Cuomo said new hospitalizations for the virus Friday were at 1100. “We are back to where we were 21 days ago,” he said. “21 days of hell.”
437 New Yorkers died from the virus Friday, a slight increase from Thursday’s 422 deaths. Still the number of deaths has not exceeded 500 in a week, a significant drop.
