JCC fills need, a food pantry for students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College students and staff drove back into campus Saturday and left with food.
The school hosted it’s first drive-thru food pantry in the school’s parking lot.
People scheduled a time to pick up their food and items in advance.
JCC’s Human Services Instructor Mallory Jackson says food insecurity is a problem for some JCC students and Saturday’s pantry helps fill that need.
“It’s an incredible blessing to be able to have the support of the leadership here on campus, understanding that once we meet those basic human needs, we can also expand our students’s ability to feel connected and appreciated as part of our community,” said Jackson.
A majority of the food was donated by members of the community.
Jackson says the school hopes to make the drive-thru pantry a monthly event.
