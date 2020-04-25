Kelly M. Garrison, 56, of Castorland

She is survived by her husband, David; two step-daughters, Erin and Caleb Lyndaker of Canandaigua; Anna and Ryan Birchenough of Castorland; her parents, Stanley and Norma Monnat of Lowville; two brothers, Thomas and Brenda Monnat of Croghan; Timothy Monnat of Carthage; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Gary F. Monnat; and by her father and mother-in-law, Cleveland E. Garrison and Caroline A. Garrison.