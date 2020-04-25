Rain returns tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly build in tonight ahead of rain showers for our Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 40′s. Winds will also be gusting close to 30 mph during the day which will make it feel like the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.
Rain showers will continue into Sunday night and will start to mix with some snow showers by Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon rain showers will become more scattered as our highs top out in the mid 40′s.
The rest of the week we will see highs staying below average but in the 50′s.
