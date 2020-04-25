Saturday: Lewis County’s virus numbers once again unchanged

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County continued to report no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Once again, county health officials said they have 11 positive tests for the virus, with three people still in isolation and 27 people under quarantine.
The number of tests administered went up a little from Friday to Saturday, from 274 to 290, as did the number of negative tests, from 254 to 273.
Lewis County has the fewest cases of COVID-19 of the three north country counties - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. You’d expect Lewis County to have fewer cases because it has a smaller population than either Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties, but if you then calculate the number of cases for every hundred thousand residents - a way of comparing ‘apples to apples’ - Lewis County still comes out with far fewer cases than either of the other two counties.
