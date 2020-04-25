Saturday: no new COVID cases reported in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County Saturday. The total number of cases in the county remained at 59.
In a statement, county administrator Robert Hagemann called Saturday’s numbers “a little brighter than yestterday,” when two new cases were reported.
29 additional tests came back negative, Hagemann said. The number of people recovered from the virus increased by two, leaving 11 active cases in the county.
The number of people hospitalized also did not change, while the numbers of people in mandatory isolation, precautionary quarantine and mandatory quarantine all decreased slightly.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.