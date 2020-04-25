Saturday Sports: Ogdensburg native does good for his NHL community, donating masks to Detroit hospitals

“Rachel and I started the foundation just to really give back to the community. You know, we’ve been so blessed and so fortunate to, you know, over the years to call this place home, Detroit home, and we felt like we needed to give back to the community. So one of my favorites is, you know tough times during the holidays, you know, at Christmas time going down and spreading some Christmas cheer for the families that unfortunately have to be, you know, in the hospital you know, over the holidays. So you know, really I enjoyed doing that,” said Howard.