St. Lawrence County: nine new cases of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 171.
The county has far more cases than either Jefferson County, with 59, and Lewis County with 11. The county has more than twice the number of cases that Jefferson County does for every 100,000 residents, according to data from Cornell University.
In a statement Saturday, county health officials emphasized the county "is still seeing an increase in cases, and want to stress that we have not reached our peak.
“It is VERY IMPORTANT all residents continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean & disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly,” from the statement.
County health officials said eight people remain hospitalized with the virus, the same number as Friday, while the number of people recovered from the virus went up slightly, from 80 to 82.
St. Lawrence County has tested more than 1,300 people for the virus, about the same number as Jefferson County.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.