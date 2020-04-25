With prom up in the air, where does that leave students and local businesses?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a normal world, local schools and businesses would be preparing for a big day right now: prom. But with schools and businesses closed- and a ban on group gatherings- that’s all up in the air.
Watertown’s A Touch Of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere says some formal wear shops have closed from the revenue loss.
“Well obviously there’s a decrease, so we’re seeing that, but we’re just trying to make the best of it and we’re holding on,” said Lettiere.
But it’s not just dress shops that are losing money, there are many local businesss that usually benefit from the prom season.
“My friends that have tuxedo businesses are affected, hair salons are affected, nails, the restaurants are affected, so it’s a domino effect really,” said Lettiere.
But while the local economy is missing out, shop owners say the real ones at a loss are the students.
“It will effect us, but not as much as it will effect those young adults who are going to miss out on the experience, or potentially miss out. Prom isn’t about the dresses or tuxedos, it’s a right of passage, a life experience,” said Kelly Shanahan, owner of Bella Bridal and Tuxedo Junction in Watertown.
Most schools are waiting in limbo to see if prom can still happen later in the year, but students aren’t so confident.
“It’s not gonna hit us now, but it’s going to it us a few years down the road, we’re going to regret not having those last few moments together,” said Indian River senior Gavin Cardinell.
Both Cardinell and prom-related business owners say they hope schools can find a way to have some kind of celebration safely.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.