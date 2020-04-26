Adironduck Race continues, live streamed

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was no stopping the 26th Annual Adironduck Race this year. Organizers at the Oswegatchie Educational Center came up with an alternative to showcase the event, rather than canceling it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of drawing a crowd this time around, the race was broadcast Sunday afternoon on Facebook Live.
As many as 10,000 rubber ducks were once again dropped into the Oswegatchie River.
Each year participants buy a duck. The first dozen to cross the finish line get cash prizes. Included in those prizes is a $2,000 grand prize. All proceeds of the event benefit the Oswegatchie Summer Program fund, which offers youth scholarships.
You can watch the race here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.