Another confirmed case, and another recovery in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 60. At the same time, another person has reportedly beaten the illness, meaning 49 people have recovered.
In their daily press release, county officials say the one positive case was out of a batch of 37 tests. The rest returned negative results. Three COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized.
Mandatory isolations remained the same, at eight, although officials point out mandatory and precautionary quarantines are up slightly, at 68 and 30, respectively.
