Betty L. Ramming, 102, of South Colton

BARKER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty L. Ramming, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord at the age of 102, on April 23, 2020.
She was born in Buffalo, NY on August 11, 1917.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Clara Lotz, her loving husband Clark Ramming, Brother Carl Jr (Mary) Lotz, Sister Elsie (Clesson) Wright.
Betty retired from Ridge Road Express, and moved to the Adirondacks with Clark for their retirement. She was very active in her Church, taught survival skills, and gave many demonstrations on edible wild foods. Her nickname was Weed Eater and Mother Nature.
She is survived by her daughter Judy (Late Beryl Ames), two Sons Gary (Joan) Ramming, Donald (Kathy Stanton), She is also survived by her grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Niagara Hospice and The Barker Lions Club and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty L. Ramming.
