COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Sunday, there are 247 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County’s numbers continue to climb with 5 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday. The county’s total now sits at 176.
County health officials say seven people are currently hospitalized, down one from Saturday. So far, 83 have recovered.
Jefferson County saw 1 new case Sunday, totaling 60 cases for the county. Of those 60, 49 have recovered. Three patients remain hospitalized.
A Natural Bridge resident, Andy Hooper, was near death, medically induced into a coma to help him combat COVID-19, he tells us about his recovery.
Lewis County’s numbers remain unchanged, the total there 11. 8 have recovered so far.
In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo provides new details on a plan for phased reopening of New York State. It’s a process Cuomo says will begin once the state lifts its “pause” order May 15th.
It’s a region-by-region strategy that will slowly phase industries and regions open while monitoring health data.
Cuomo also says the state’s death toll is declining. He reports 367 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Less than a week ago, that number was closer to 500.
We also learned Sunday, a portion of the money passed by Congress and President Trump late last week will be headed toward farms. Farms with fewer than 500 employees can apply for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
And social distancing didn’t stop a 26 year tradition from taking place. The Adironduck Race not only found ducks floating down the stream, but was streamed to the web to keep people safe.
