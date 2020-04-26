Cuomo provides new details on phased reopening of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - With hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continuing to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided more details on the phased reopening of New York State, a process Cuomo says will begin once the state lifts its “pause” order May 15th.
On Sunday, Cuomo began to outline a two-phase process to get people back to work. Phase one includes the reopening of manufacturing facilities and construction companies. Phase two would reopen more businesses with an emphasis on how essential they are and how much of a health risk they would pose to the public.
Once a phase begins, Cuomo says there will be a two week window for officials to monitor health data, to ensure that reopening businesses isn’t accelerating the spread of novel coronavirus. If the data suggests reopening is going smoothly, the governor says the next phase will be implemented.
New York will begin to look reopening on a region-by-region basis after May 15th, following CDC guidelines which say that the restarting of local economies is contingent upon an area seeing 14 days of declining coronavirus hospitalizations.
“The regions that would be more likely able to open sooner would be the upstate regions,” Cuomo said. “You take Central New York, you take the North Country, you take the Mohawk Valley. Those regions have seen lower numbers from day one.”
But it appears as though reopening the economy will be slow-going and painstaking. In his daily briefing Sunday, Cuomo suggested that the state will want to review individual reopening plans, to ensure proper health precautions are being taken.
And as the warmer months arrive, a busy time for North Country tourism, there are questions about whether or not there could be restrictions.
“One caveat is you can’t do anything in any region that would increase the number of visitors to that region,” Cuomo said. “It’s possible that you open something in Syracuse or you open something in the North Country where you now see license plates coming in from Connecticut, New Jersey, people from downstate, all coming to that area because they’ve been locked down and they’re looking for an activity. So that’s something we need to pay attention to.”
Cuomo also reported that the daily death toll is continuing to decline as well, with 367 deaths in the last 24 hours. On April 20th, the daily death rate was at 481.
