Farms become eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A portion of the money passed by Congress and President Trump late last week will be headed toward farms.
Farms with fewer than 500 employees are now eligible to apply for aid through the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
It’s also known as the EIDL Advance, which provides grants and low interest loans up to $10,000 to cover business expenses.
Congress has allocated billions more for this disaster relief, in a time where farmers, like many small businesses, need it the most.
“Right now, the agriculture industry, just like all of the other sectors of our economy here in the nation, needs assistance and it needs it desperately. It’s critical because it’s our food supply,” said Jay Matteson, Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator.
Matteson says dairy farms have been hit the hardest after several years of hardships already. He says he hopes this money, while not enough to undo all the financial damage farmers have faced, will help them operate for now.
