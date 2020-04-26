Five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in St. Lawrence County rose to 176 Sunday, with the addition of five new cases. County health officials say seven people are hospitalized, down one from Saturday.
Out of the total 176 confirmed cases, 83 people have recovered from COVID-19. Officials are reminding the public that St. Lawrence County has still not reached its coronavirus peak. People are reminded to wear face coverings in public, adhere to social distancing guidelines, and regularly hand wash.
As of Sunday, 1,419 people in St. Lawrence County have been tested for novel coronavirus. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, on an appointment basis.
If you have symptoms, or feel as though you should be tested, here are hotline numbers, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
o St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
o Claxton Hepburn Medical Ctr: 315-713-6655
o St. Lawrence Co Public Health Department 315-229-3448
