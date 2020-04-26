Florence W. Cavanaugh, 94, of Houseville

HOUSEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Florence W. Cavanaugh, 94, died late Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she resided since Wednesday.
Florence was born on October 3, 1925 in Lyons Falls the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Marjorie (Hume) Kohler. She went to Lyons Falls High School and graduated in 1943. Florence worked two summers at Camp Waldheim and a year at Lyons Falls Post Office. She married Francis H. “Hank” Cavanaugh on November 17, 1945 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Perisian officiating.
Florence and Hank lived in Turin for a year before moving to Houseville to operate a dairy farm for 40 years where they took in foster children for over 50 years. The couple spent 18 summers at Lake Bonaparte after they retired. At the lake she was known as the Flower Lady. She also worked as a Court Attendant for 23 years for Lewis County Court House. Hank died on July 5, 2007.
She is survived by daughters, Carol Schwartz of Palacios, TX; Judy (Robert) Meekins of Lowville; Brenda (Norbert) McCanney of Camden; and Frances (Neil) Smithling of Lowville; son-in-law, Richard Gorczyca of Turin; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Florence is predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Gorczyca, her son-in-law, Jerry Schwartz, her grandson, Jerry Schwartz, her great grandsons, Cody Ford and Alexander Shambo; and her sister, Clare Trapasso.
She greatly enjoyed gardening and especially flowers after retirement. She was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Old Glendale Cemetery with Rev. Dale Brown officiating. Friends may attend with masks, following strict social distancing requirements adhered to.
The family would like to thank the 2nd Floor for their compassion. www.sundquistfh.com
