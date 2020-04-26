North country man, Andy Hooper, opens up about his COVID-19 recovery

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - From near death to taking another breath, a north country man with COVID-19 is sharing his story.
45-year-old Andy Hooper from Natural Bridge struggles to talk as he sits in a bed at Clifton Fine Hospital, hooked up to Oxygen to help him breath. One month ago he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I had a really bad cough,” Andy said.
Andy thought the cough was the yearly bronchitis he usually gets, but his wife Angie Hooper wasn’t so sure.
“We found out that a co-worker of his had been tested so I pushed him to get his own test,” said Angie who is in her 40s.
They assumed Andy would walk out of the hospital a few minutes later, but that wasn’t the case.
“The next thing you know, I’m being shipped to Syracuse," said Andy.
He was sent to Syracuse’s Upstate Medical Center, where his condition took a turn for the worst.
“In a matter of 48 hours I got a call at 6 AM saying ‘hey we had to put your husband on a ventilator.’” said Angie.
Andy- a father of 5, a non-smoker, no underlying health concerns, was now in a medically induced coma fighting for his life.
“I’ve been listening to the news and all of the death tolls. You know, then I got to thinking about my friends and family and said no that’s not going to be me," said Andy.
Hooper is in recovery now, still needing some help along the way.
“Now, I’ve got to hit a call light and wait for a nurse to put on her shield and her mask and her gown and her gloves and come in and grab my walker and get me up just to walk me 6 feet," said Andy.
But, Andy has a message: take social distancing seriously.
“Oh, it’s destroyed me. It’s really no joke. I never thought that I would still be sitting here in a bed today. 28 days in a hospital bed. So what you’re bored? Stay a few more days in the house alone. You’ll get to see your family a lot quicker than if somebody comes down with it like myself. It’s just not worth it," said Andy.
Meanwhile, Andy’s family has been quarantined and monitored by St. Lawrence County Public Health. None of them have come down with symptoms, and it looks like Andy may be able to return home sometime this week.
“I thank everybody for everything they’ve done, and I know Andy does too,” said Angie.
Andy’s family says his medical bills surpass $290,000 now, and are expected to climb as he receives his statements for rehabilitation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help combat Andy’s medical bill costs, you can donate here.
NOTE:
See the below statement regarding Clifton-Fine Hospital and their response to COVID-19.
"Clifton-Fine Hospital has taken a firm stance in its efforts to combat the Coronavirus, through an increased emphasis on infection control and prevention measures. While volume has slightly decreased due to the virus, all services at Clifton-Fine Hospital remain available and fully operational at this time. Tele-Health Services are available for those patients who are considered clinically appropriate. Patients with acute respiratory illness; such as COVID-19 are transitioned to Samaritan Medical Center for the treatment of their acute needs. Our Swing Bed Program and sub-acute services are specifically positioned to manage the care of patients that are clinically considered to be in the recovery phase of their illness. Efforts remain diligent during this time to promote the safety of our patients, employees and community, as we navigate this pandemic. Know that our team at Clifton-Fine Hospital is committed to ensuring that patients receive ‘trusted care close to home’. "
