North country man, Andy Hooper, opens up about his COVID-19 recovery

"Clifton-Fine Hospital has taken a firm stance in its efforts to combat the Coronavirus, through an increased emphasis on infection control and prevention measures. While volume has slightly decreased due to the virus, all services at Clifton-Fine Hospital remain available and fully operational at this time. Tele-Health Services are available for those patients who are considered clinically appropriate. Patients with acute respiratory illness; such as COVID-19 are transitioned to Samaritan Medical Center for the treatment of their acute needs. Our Swing Bed Program and sub-acute services are specifically positioned to manage the care of patients that are clinically considered to be in the recovery phase of their illness. Efforts remain diligent during this time to promote the safety of our patients, employees and community, as we navigate this pandemic. Know that our team at Clifton-Fine Hospital is committed to ensuring that patients receive ‘trusted care close to home’. "