Rain continues into Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An area of low pressure will ride up the East Coast which will continue to bring rain showers into Monday.
Rain will become scattered by Monday morning and should clear out by the evening.
Tuesday will be a nice day as an area of high pressure builds in. That means we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 50′s.
Rain chances will return on Wednesday and last for the rest of the week with highs staying in the 50′s.
