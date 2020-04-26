Sunday Sports: Former basketball coach reflects on his time at JCC

“In the ’97 national championship game, we were down, I believe it was 16 points with 8 minutes to go and didn’t look good. We were playing a team out of Texas but the game was in Delhi, New York so we had a lot of people from Watertown at the game and then we went on a big run and got hot and took the lead by 3 points with a minute to go and then unfortunately they scored the last 7 points of the game and we lost by 4. We had 2 kids foul out the last minute. Didn’t really have and depth and couldn’t get a basket in the last minute," said Williams.