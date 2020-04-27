Arconic workers back on the job

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Workers at the Arconic plant in Massena are back on the job, after the plant was shut down because of concerns about COVID-19 in the community.
118 workers were affected by the shutdown which ended last week, but was not announced until Monday.
“As an update, we resumed operations at our New York facility on April 20," said Arconic Chief Executive OIfficer Tim Myers in a statement.
"In response to market conditions we took a series of proactive actions to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on our business.
“By our current estimates, we expect these cost savings to improve our financial profile by approximately $200 million,” Myers said.
At the time of the shutdown, Arconic said it was idling the plant “so that its workforce can self-quarantine as a precaution in light of the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.”
Massena has been one of the hot spots in St. Lawrence County, reporting more cases than any other town.
Arconic was created when Alcoa split into two companies in 2016.
