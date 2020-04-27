Canton woman accused of making purchases with someone else’s debit card info

St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest (Source: WWNY)
April 27, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:10 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton woman faces several theft charges after she allegedly used someone else’s debit card information.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 26 year old Shauna Shoulette-Frisco used the information to make dozens of purchases worth more than $1,000 in December, January, and February.

She was charged Sunday with fourth-degree grand larceny and 11 counts of petit larceny. The complaint was filed on February 6.

Shoulette-Frisco was ticketed to appear in Canton town court at a later date.

