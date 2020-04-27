Charles “Charlie” D. Given, 78, of Russell

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Charles Given, Jr. and April, Howard Given and Pam, Patricia “Patti” Hill and companion, Randy Allen, and Penny Allen and Scott. His four grandchildren, Katelynd Hill, MaCailla, Kayleigh and Cooper Allen, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by siblings, Darrell Given and his wife, Suzanne, Virginia Kerr, and Evangeline “Van” Soper and her companion, Phil Smith.