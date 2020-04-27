City of Watertown braces for losses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Municipalities are losing millions of dollars in sales tax revenue from business shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.
That’s why the city of Watertown is bracing for layoffs of some of its workers.
Anchor Diane Rutherford talks to Mayor Jeff Smith in a teleconference interview aired during 7 News at Noon.
“This without a doubt is the worst budget process we’ve been through,” the mayor said.
Right now, he said, the city is looking t laying off 18 people. He’d prefer that all employees take a 15 percent pay cut, but the unions representing those workers would have to agree. Watch the video for the full interview.
