COVID-19 leaves local tourism industry in limbo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Busy streets and booming business - it's all in question for this year's tourism season in communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario due to COVID-19.
"We've been encouraging businesses not to prepare messages that say, 'I'm important and I should be open,' but to say, 'I'm important and I can provide this safe experience,'" said Corey Fram, director, 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.
Fram says businesses are going to have to get creative this season if they want to be open and that's all dependent on Governor Cuomo's orders.
Cuomo announced ways to reopen New York's economy in phases Sunday. The governor says part of that will rely on how essential businesses are.
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours Ron Thomson says depending on the situation and what Cuomo decides, his business has a plan in place.
"We will have a maximum on each boat that'll be only 30 or 35 percent of what we normally put on that boat. That way, people can be on there with their group that they came, two three four people, and still be socially distanced from other groups also on the boat," he said.
Meanwhile, Fram has a message for those who both live in the region or wish to visit this season for right now.
“We’re saying stay home, think of us, plan. We’re still going to be here. Our assets aren’t going anywhere. And hopefully we’ll see you sooner rather than later as long as we can provide a safe experience for them as well as the safety of our workers and residents,” he said.
