COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Northern New York is dead last on a list where that's a good place to be - coronavirus infections.
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released region-by-region coronavirus infection rates based on the state’s ongoing testing for COVID-19 antibodies.
In the north country, 1.2 percent tested positive. That's the lowest in the state and compares to a statewide rate of nearly 15 percent - a figure heavily skewed by numbers from New York City.
When it comes to un-pausing the state, Cuomo says the numbers will make a difference. He said that May 15 will mark the beginning of reopening the state with a regional approach.
A poll released Monday shows New Yorkers overwhelmingly support Cuomo’s executive orders to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak and to wear masks when they need to go out.
St. Lawrence County added one positive case of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 177.
Jefferson and Lewis counties saw no new cases Monday.
A Sackets Harbor family is struggling to recover from COVID-19. They shared their harrowing experience with 7 News.
Governor Cuomo announced the Nourish New York initiative. It’s a plan where the state will buy $25 million worth of fluid milk and dairy products, like cheese, sour cream and yogurt, and send them to food pantries around New York.
Busy streets and booming business - it’s all in question for this year’s tourism season in communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario due to COVID-19.
Workers at the Arconic plant in Massena are back on the job, after the plant was shut down because of concerns about COVID-19 in the community.
Round 2 of the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPPA, started Monday. Local banks are busy processing loans.
New York has cancelled the Democratic presidential primary election that had been scheduled for June 23.
SUNY Potsdam students will be among those competing in a SUNY-wide esports tournament for a COVID-19 fundraiser.
