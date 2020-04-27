Cuomo says milk dumping 'a total waste’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to do something about milk dumping.
Many farmers have had to dump their milk because the coronavirus outbreak shut down places that used it, such as schools and restaurants.
“This is just a total waste to me,” he said at his coronavirus briefing Monday. “We have people downstate who need food and farmers upstate who can’t sell their product.”
Cuomo said the COVID-19 crisis -- which has put many people out of work -- increasing demand on food banks from 40 to 60 percent upstate, 40 percent on Long Island, 100 percent in New York City, and 200 percent in Westchester County, the site of the state’s first outbreak.
“We need to make that marriage between product upstate and need downstate.”
To do that, the governor is launching an initiative he calls “Nourish New York.”
He also said the state will work with New York industries that can use the milk to make dairy products and get it to people who need it.
The governor has also allocated $25 million in emergency funding for food banks across the state.
