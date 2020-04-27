Drugs found in inmates’ mail at Watertown prison, union says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Corrections officers inspecting inmates’ mail discovered synthetic marijuana and a substance called Subutex at the Watertown Correctional Facility earlier this month.
According to the New York Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), both incidents happened on April 15.
The union says an officer assigned to the package room discovered strips of Subutex, an opioid, inside an envelope. The drugs were mailed from the Bronx, N.Y.
The synthetic marijuana was found inside 22 fruit snack containers.
The drugs, which were mailed from Rochester, N.Y., weighed 42 grams.
The union said more and more contraband is coming in the mail because visitors aren’t allowed at prisons during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The union says a secure vendor program – which it has called for many times- - would help solve the problem.
