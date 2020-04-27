Edna L. Saunders, 86, of Morley

Edna is survived by her beloved and devoted daughter Cheryl Harrigan and loving son in-law Tom. She was step-grandmother to Tom’s eight children and their spouses and had a special place in her heart for each one. She was step-great-grandmother to nineteen, all of whom she loved just like her own. She is also survived by her dear and devoted friends, who became like family throughout her life, Joan and Jon Aldrich and Dee and Art Hurst. Also surviving is her former son-in-law Brian Coots whom she loved dearly. Coming from a large family she will be greatly missed by her many surviving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in life by her sisters, Beulah, Adelia, Mary and Hilda and, her brother Freddie.