Edna L. Saunders, 86, of Morley

MORLEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edna L. Saunders passed away peacefully in the early evening hours of April 25th at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, NY. She was 86 years old.
Edna was born in Madrid, NY on October 14th, 1933. She is predeceased by her loving parents Myrtle (Durham) Hubbard and Arthur Hubbard. At age 17 Edna married her first husband Herbert Eells of Russell, NY. Tragically her husband, their two children and a nephew were lost in a fire. In an attempt to rebuild her life Edna moved to Canton and began working for Ruth Calnon, at The Home Decorator’s Shoppe.
The next phase of Edna ‘s life began when she met and married Wayne A. Saunders, of Canton and they then moved to Morley. After settling in their Bucks Bridge Rd. home, Edna and Wayne began a wonderful life together that lasted 54 years until his passing in April 2009. Their home was the center of many get-togethers for family and many friends that would also become like family for years. Edna’s passion in life was to make others feel comfortable and loved and to celebrate their birthdays and holidays together.
Edna had many life-long friends whom she met while working at J.J. Newberry Co. in Canton, and made even more friends being a full-time Avon Representative, throughout the community for many years. She knew the families and even their pets who knew she had a pocket full of treats for them when she arrived. While selling Avon she won many awards. After taking a break from Avon for a couple of years, she tried her hand at operating Edna’s Country Closet, a consignment shop. She did very well at that too, as you can imagine.
Some of Edna’s hobbies included, jigsaw puzzles, knitting, cooking, canning and gardening. She also had an assortment of collectibles, her favorite being Native American dolls, which represented a small part of her ancestry. Edna enjoyed the wonderful times she and Wayne spent square dancing. They were members of the Canton Skirts n’ Flirts Round and Square Dance Club. They also participated in ballroom dance and clogging. They even choreographed their own ballroom dance steps to a song and won an award.
Edna loved to shop and especially enjoyed having her own garage sales.
In 2004 because of Wayne’s health issues they made the difficult decision to sell their home and move to Saratoga Springs with their daughter Cheryl and Cheryl’s husband Tom. Once again, Edna managed to adjust to a bit of a different life. She and Wayne would take rides and also enjoyed spending time at the Racino together. When Wayne’s health issues caused the need for him to move to Wesley H.C. facility, Edna was so devoted with her visits, staying for hours every single day. Even with her own health issues nothing deterred her from those visits.
In April 2009 Edna lost the love of her life of 54 years. In the fall of 2010, she moved back to Canton to the Riverside Drive Apartments (aka the High Rise). Although she had many health issues, she was determined to live independently. Along with her beloved niece, Myrtle Butterfield as a neighbor, Edna became a member of the 7th floor “gang” and managed to enjoy her independence until she returned to Saratoga Springs in 2016.
Edna’s zest for life allowed her to again make new friends, especially at the Holiday Inn, a place she and her daughter visited frequently for dinner. She became a source of entertainment for the staff there with her stories and humor.
Although she fought relentlessly for several years with health issues, she managed to share this special time with her loving daughter Cheryl. It was really the first time in her life where she was not taking care of someone else. This remarkable woman was loved by many and will leave a big void in so many lives.
Edna is survived by her beloved and devoted daughter Cheryl Harrigan and loving son in-law Tom. She was step-grandmother to Tom’s eight children and their spouses and had a special place in her heart for each one. She was step-great-grandmother to nineteen, all of whom she loved just like her own. She is also survived by her dear and devoted friends, who became like family throughout her life, Joan and Jon Aldrich and Dee and Art Hurst. Also surviving is her former son-in-law Brian Coots whom she loved dearly. Coming from a large family she will be greatly missed by her many surviving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in life by her sisters, Beulah, Adelia, Mary and Hilda and, her brother Freddie.
The timing for her death now allows her and Dad to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary once again together on April 30th. “Mommy I love you forever and always “.
May She Rest in Peace, in God’s Hands.
Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus restrictions, funeral services are undetermined at this time but will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Canton Church and Community Program or to the Trinity Episcopal Church Restoration in Morley.
