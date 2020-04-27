Family with COVID-19: ‘You literally think you’re dying’

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor family is struggling to recover from COVID-19. They shared their harrowing experience with 7 News anchor Diane Rutherford.
"You literally think you're dying," said Nicole DeVito.
Her husband, Dean, added, “You gasp for air for everything you do. You fight for your next breath. There was quite a few times I thought I wasn’t going to take my next breath.”
Dean, Nicole and their teenage daughter all became ill from COVID-19 in early April.
"I know I'm the one who got it first so I know I'm the one who infected my wife and my daughter," said Dean.
Dean, an essential worker at Price Chopper in Alexandria Bay, isn't sure where he caught the virus.
As the deli and food service manager at the store, he took precautions by constantly wiping things down, wearing gloves, and practicing social distancing.
At home in Sackets Harbor, he and his family say they did everything right - washing their hands, wearing masks and gloves in public, and even changing out of their clothes before coming back into their house.
But, they still got sick - so sick that Dean and Nicole had to be hospitalized at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center.
Fearing their daughter would be orphaned by COVID-19, Nicole wrote her a letter.
"I thought, oh my God, what if Dean and I die? This is the only thing she's gonna have, the only thing she's gonna have and I wrote her a letter to tell her how much we loved her and how blessed we are to be her parents," said Nicole. "It was the darkest day of my life, darkest day and it always will be and it's gonna stay with me to the day I die."
Now that Dean and Nicole are back home, they check their oxygen levels and have a nurse visit them every day. They and their daughter aren't out of the woods yet; they're all struggling with extreme fatigue and other symptoms.
"Having issues walking and being able to breathe when you walk," said Dean.
"I'm having some side effects of being very dizzy, very shaky. I'm also having heart palpitations that I've never had before."
The DeVitos are praising the care they received from doctors and nurses at SMC as well as the Sackets community. They also urge people to take COVID-19 very seriously and practice social distancing.
