Fred C. Winchell, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fred C. Winchell, age 83, of Massena, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Fred is survived by his wife Betty of 61 years, his five children; Beth Sarborn and her husband, Mike of Ponderay, Idaho, Fred Winchell and his wife, Gwyn, of Knoxville, TN, Cheryl Canfield and her husband, Jim, of Massena, NY, Donald Winchell and his wife, Linda, of Wallkill, NY, and Doreen Wilson and her husband, Scott, of Massena, NY, seventeen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren; with one on the way in October, a brother Richard (Dick) Winchell of Alaska, and a half sister, Donna, of Cornwall, GA. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Donna Mae.
Fred was born on December 8, 1936, in Watertown, NY, the son of Fred and Mae (Bush) Winchell. He married Betty Grumann on July 12, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, NY. Fred joined the United States Navy in 1952 at the age of 16. After the Navy went to work in Alaska for Cold Storage. Later he was one of the first lineman to work on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He then worked for General Motors where he retired in 1984.
He enjoyed coaching his children and other kids in youth sports. He enjoyed taking his family fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing. Fred would often get together with his friends to play cards. He also enjoyed gardening and many other outdoor activities.
Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Route 11 Potsdam, NY, 13676.
Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.