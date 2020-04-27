Local banks busy with round 2 of Paycheck Protection Program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Round 2 of the government's Paycheck Protection Program, or PPPA, started Monday. It's where businesses can get federal money to keep the business going and keep people on the payroll.
It's busy again for local banks.
Watertown Savings Bank processed 387 loans in round 1, securing $51 million for local businesses.
Bank President Mark Lavarnway says WSB expected to submit another 150 applications Monday for round 2.
At Carthage Savings, bank President Tom Piche believes it will help secure another $2 million in loans, with 27 new applications in round 2.
Piche says the smallest loan is for $1,400. The largest request in round 2 is $1.3 million.
Both banks' presidents were concerned the government's website wouldn't keep up Monday with all the traffic and that the money would run out quickly.
The program is first come, first serve.
