Lower infection rates increases pressure to reopen upstate economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing back on pressure to reopen parts of the state when his New York on Pause order expires on May 15.
Some of that pressure is because many places upstate have had much lower coronavirus infection rates that New York City and its suburbs. After 7,500 random antibody tests statewide, results show that the upstate infection rate is 3.2 percent.
The north country – which for state purposes stretches to the Vermont border – has an infection rate of 1.2 percent. That compares to New York City’s 24.7 percent – about one-quarter of the population.
“May 15 is when the ‘pause’ regulations expire statewide, I will extend them in many parts of the state, but in some parts of the state, some regions, you can make the case that we should ‘un-pause’ on May 15,” the governor said, “but you have to be smart about it.”
Without a smart plan, he said at his coronavirus briefing Monday, “you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was.”
Because May 15 is still two weeks away, there’s time for regional leaders to “start thinking about what it means to reopen.”
The governor said regions have to meet the CDC guidelines of flat or declining hospitalization rates for two weeks, decide what industries to bring back and what precautions need to be taken, determine if the region has sufficient health care capacity, and have a testing and tracing system in place.
All these things, he said, have to be coordinated within a region and with nearby regions.
And what gets reopened has to be chosen carefully, because of people’s pent-up demand for something to do.
“We can’t open an attraction that might bring many people from outside the region and then overwhelm the people in that region.”
Statewide, the infection rate is 14.9 percent. Last week after 3,000 tests, it was 13.9 percent.
The western region of the state – which includes Buffalo – has the highest infection rate upstate at 7.1 percent.
The rest of the upstate regions are under 3 percent. Central New York is at 1.3 percent, the only region besides the north country that’s lower than 2 percent.
Hospitalization rates, meanwhile, remain flat and the death rate continues to fall.
On Sunday, 337 people died, compared to 347 the day before and 437 the day before that.
The daily death toll was 799 on April 8.
