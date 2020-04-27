Mary Louise “Toon” Morin, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Louise “Toon” Morin, age 91, formerly of Pine Street, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation.
Daughter to the late Arthur and Louise (Trombley) Perras, Louise, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on June 5, 1928 in Norfolk, NY on the family farm. She was one of seven children and worked on the farm until she was the age of 15.
Louise worked at the Holiday Inn, Shine Inn, and the Village Inn as a waitress for several years. Louise married Alcide “Sid” Joseph Morin on April 19, 1947. Sid saw her dancing on the dance floor when he was playing and said to his bandmate that he was going to marry her. They were together 50 years, married 47 years. Raising her four children, Darlina, Duane, Gerald, and Nancy were her pride and joy. She not only took care of her children; she took care of her grandchildren. Sid and she loved them dearly.
Louise was the heart of the Morin family. The Morin family welcomed everyone to come to their home for a smorgasbord that Louise prepared and jam sessions with the most talented musicians in Massena, her husband Sid being one of them. Darlina, Jerry and Duane followed the talent of their father. Jerry became a Columbia recording artist and Darlina performed on the Dean Martin Show with “The Golddiggers”. Nancy and Louise would jitterbug in the kitchen to the wonderful music that always filled her home.
All of which gave the most pride to Louise for many years. Louise enjoyed planting her flowers every summer around her house and making sure her family had everything they needed.
Most importantly, was her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are forever grateful for her caring nature, strength and tenacity characterized by her everyday living and guidance.
Louise is survived by her daughter Darlina Dishaw of Massena, Duane Morin of Pensacola, FL and Jerry Morin (Tracy) of Massena. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dorena (Mark) Kimball of Chaumont, NY, Angela Drumm of Massena, Leighann (Gary) Champney of Holland, VT, Gera (Preston) Fayas of Johnstown, CO, Mazy LaMay of Massena, Nathan Harrison of Missouri, Isaac Harrison of Illinois and Lacey Thompson of Massena along with nine great-grandchildren; Joshua and Matthew Kimball of Chaumont, NY, Kasey and Korey Champney of Holland, VT, Danielle and Alexa Drumm of Massena, and Ashton Fayas of CO, Ezra La May of Massena, and Owen Barto of Massena along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louise was predeceased by her loving husband Sid and her siblings Lorraine Tyo, Cecile Clooky, Gloria Robbilard, Leon, Raymond and Aldophie Perras.
As per Louise’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.