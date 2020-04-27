Mary Louise “Toon” Morin, 91, of Massena

Louise worked at the Holiday Inn, Shine Inn, and the Village Inn as a waitress for several years. Louise married Alcide “Sid” Joseph Morin on April 19, 1947. Sid saw her dancing on the dance floor when he was playing and said to his bandmate that he was going to marry her. They were together 50 years, married 47 years. Raising her four children, Darlina, Duane, Gerald, and Nancy were her pride and joy. She not only took care of her children; she took care of her grandchildren. Sid and she loved them dearly.