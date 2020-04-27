1 new coronavirus case reported in north country Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has added one positive case of COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177.
Public Health officials say 88 have recovered and have been released from isolation. Nine are currently in the hospital.
Health officials stress that the number of cases continue to increase and county has yet to reach its peak, so it’s important to maintain social distancing whenever possible.
Jefferson County's total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Monday.
Three people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 51 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests has increased by 25 for a total of 1,335.
The county has to date tested 1,395 people for the coronavirus.
There are 61 people in mandatory quarantine, 19 in precautionary quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reported no new cases on Friday. The total number there remains at 11.
