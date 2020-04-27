New York cancels presidential primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York has canceled the Democratic presidential primary election that had been scheduled for June 23.
The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted Monday to nix the primary because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23.
Commissioner Andrew Spano said he worried about potentially forcing voters and poll workers to choose between their democratic duty and their health.
Former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced this month that he had suspended his campaign.
In a Sunday letter, a lawyer for the Sanders campaign asked the commissioners not to cancel the primary.
