Overtime puts Ogdensburg police, mayor at odds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police and the mayor are at odds over hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay. The city council is looking at cuts in other departments Monday night.
Mayor Mike Skelly says paying police more than $300,000 in overtime last year is too much.
“They say that crime doesn't end at 5 o'clock. And I say distribute the police officers throughout the day and put more on at 5 o'clock and you'll be fine,” he said.
On Facebook last week, Skelly wrote, “Ogdensburg will no longer be a piggy bank for some.”
Police took it that means them. Their unions fired back with a letter in response. It reads in part: “It is untrue, insulting and slanderous to each and every employee who gets up and goes to work each and every day to work for our citizens.”
Some police overtime is paid for by anti-crime grants, but a good deal still falls on city taxpayers. Skelly says the city faces hard choices as revenue plummets due to the coronavirus.
Skelly and his running mates made bold promises during their campaign. But their first three months in office have been relatively quiet. Now, it looks like that's about to change.
The council is considering a proposal to cut summer programs and maybe keep the city pool closed. Skelly says that doesn't have to happen.
“Overtime is probably the best way for us to help us with our budget without job loss and/or cutting programs,” he said.
A freeze on city hiring already instituted will save the city about $169,000. But further cuts will be considered by the city council at Monday night’s meeting.
