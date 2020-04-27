Patricia J. George, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia J. George, 87, of Andrew Street passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at Canton- Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours at this time. Services for Patricia to be scheduled at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Surviving Patricia are her children, Joseph and Judy George, Marjorie Ilisco, Vincent and Karen George, Julie and Gill Viskovich, Mary Ellen and Karl Boisvert, Michael George, Thomas and Kimberlee George, Eleanor and Patrick Bronchetti and Rebecca and Michael Violi; 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James George and several sisters and brothers. Patricia was born in Clayton, New York on July 6, 1932, the daughter of Ross and Doris Burgess. She was recognized for her stellar musical abilities as a trombone player and was a cheerleader for Clayton High. The quote above her senior picture read, “Expect the unexpected.” How prophetic those words were. Upon graduation, Patricia married her high school sweetheart, James on May 6, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton. Patricia’s devotion to her marriage and her family was paramount and evident in all that she did. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother, always giving of herself. She worked outside her family home at Phil’s Flowers and Suzy Travel, both local Massena businesses. Those who knew Pat, knew she had a deep love for community, church and most of all, family. Patricia enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren on the ice, field and on stage. Patricia was a fierce Red Raider hockey fan. She was passionate about hockey and sat in the same seat for over 30 years. When she was no longer able to attend the games, she would listen to them on the radio and insist there were no interruptions.
She was a devoted Catholic and a long standing parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Many lifelong friends that shared her faith and love of family stayed in contact with her when she was no longer able to leave her home. And to them, we are grateful. Patricia was a model wife and maternal figure and taught her children the importance of marriage, hard work, faith and love. Patricia was surrounded by loving family members and caregivers each and every day. The devotion and undying love that her children have for her is a testament to the beautiful mother she was. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Peter’s Parish; 212 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are welcome to share condolence and memories with Patricia’s family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
