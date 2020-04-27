Patricia J. George, 87, of Massena

She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James George and several sisters and brothers. Patricia was born in Clayton, New York on July 6, 1932, the daughter of Ross and Doris Burgess. She was recognized for her stellar musical abilities as a trombone player and was a cheerleader for Clayton High. The quote above her senior picture read, “Expect the unexpected.” How prophetic those words were. Upon graduation, Patricia married her high school sweetheart, James on May 6, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton. Patricia’s devotion to her marriage and her family was paramount and evident in all that she did. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother, always giving of herself. She worked outside her family home at Phil’s Flowers and Suzy Travel, both local Massena businesses. Those who knew Pat, knew she had a deep love for community, church and most of all, family. Patricia enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren on the ice, field and on stage. Patricia was a fierce Red Raider hockey fan. She was passionate about hockey and sat in the same seat for over 30 years. When she was no longer able to attend the games, she would listen to them on the radio and insist there were no interruptions.