Soggy morning, drier in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most places were seeing rain early Monday, but higher elevations on the Tug Hill and southeastern St. Lawrence County were getting some snow.
It will start drying off in the afternoon as the precipitation pushes off to the east.
Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.
Skies clear overnight and temperatures early Tuesday will be in the 30s and close to freezing for some.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.
We’ll have a pair of rainy days for Thursday and Friday. It will be in the mid-50s on Thursday ad the low 50s on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny with only a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 60 both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.