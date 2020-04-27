Spring sports state championships cancelled

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - All state championships in spring sports have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Monday it has cancelled the 2020 spring state championship events.
That includes boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ tennis, softball, baseball, golf, and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse.
The championships were scheduled for June 4-13.
NYSPHSAA officials say the spring regular season remains on hold for nine of the 11 sections. Two sections on Long Island officially canceled all spring events on April 21.
Individual sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular season contests.
When spring sports can start depends on when schools reopen.
In March, the NYSPHSAA cancelled state championships for winter sports because of the pandemic.
