Stream Fleabag - the One Woman Show that Inspired the Emmy Winning Series

Through May 31: FleabagSoho Theatre/Wyndham’s Theatre (London, U.K.)The filmed presentation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s solo show, which inspired her Emmy-winning Amazon comedy is now available through May 31 (extended from April 24) through Soho Theatre’s on-demand platform and on Amazon Prime Video for four pounds (just under five dollars). Proceeds will go toward the Fleabag Support Fund, which supports U.K. theatre industry members impacted by the coronavirus shutdowns, as well as the U.K.'s National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, and Acting for Others, the U.S.-based Broadway Cares, and more. Once purchased, the stream will be available for 48 hours.