SUNY Potsdam to compete in esports COVID-19 fundraiser

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam students will be among those competing in a SUNY-wide esports tournament.
Two Potsdam teams will compete against students from about 40 other SUNY colleges for a $20,000 prize pool slated for COVID-19 relief effort. The three week competition starts Monday night.
Two teams from each school are allowed to participate in each section of the competition.
The top prize for each game is $2,000, which will be donated to the student emergency fund at the winners' school.
There will also be a $5,000 grand prize given to the college with the best overall score.
The competition is part of the #SUNYTogether relief effort, which was established to bolster the SUNY system’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.